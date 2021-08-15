Has Pawandeep Rajan lifted the Indian Idol 12 winner’s trophy? There is a leaked pic doing the rounds on social media. If it is true then it calls for celebration from all fans of Pawandeep Rajan. The Indian Idol 12 journey has been a dream come true for the boy from the hills. Not only has he reportedly picked up the winning prize but praise for him is coming from all quarters. Pawandeep Rajan has bagged a chance to sing for Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. This is not all. He is also going to be a composer for T-Series along with Ashish Kulkarni. This was revealed by Manoj Muntashir. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale LIVE UPDATES: Pawandeep Rajan-Ashish Kulkarni bag a chance with T-Series

Pawandeep Rajan has been a stand out contestant all season. He impressed from day one as he sang while playing the piano. The judges were impressed to see a singer who had such proficiency over musical instruments. He could sing while playing the piano as well as guitar. The singer has a degree in music from Kumaon University. Pawandeep Rajan has been part of shows like The Voice in the past. He has a band in Chandigarh. The singer is finding support from fans all over the Indian subcontinent. Also Read - Independence Day Special: From fake love stories to deteriorating standards of contestants, reality shows need to be freed from these tropes

On the show, Pawandeep Rajan has made news for his chemistry with Arunita Kanjilal. The two have given us a friendship that is too adorable for words. But there is no romantic alliance as reiterated by the two on many occasions. The show’s format this season has come under scrutiny. People have slammed fake love angle. Also, contestants of Indian Idol 12 like Shanmukhapriya have been trolled too much. The grand finale of Indian Idol 12 had six finalists. Special guests were Javed Ali, Manoj Muntashir, Mika Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and others. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Mohd Danish REVEALS who according to him should be the winner [EXCLUSIVE]