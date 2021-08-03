Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Here's how the Covid-19 pandemic forced the makers to change their extravagant plans

The 12th season of Indian Idol has been garnering love from the audience courtesy to the talented contestants in the singing reality show. While the makers recently revealed that the grand finale of the show will run for 12 hours on August 15 as it will start from 12 pm in the afternoon to 12 in the night. While we are supremely excited for this big event, director of the show, Neeraj Sharma revealed that if there would have been no pandemic crisis, they would have kept the finale in a big stadium. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar to grace the semi-finale episode; who do you think will be eliminated before the finale? Vote now

He told Indian Express, "If there was no pandemic, we would have hosted the finale in a big stadium, and we are confident it would have been a sold-out show. This season has been loved so much and given it's the last episode, we wanted to do something really special, and thus the 12-hour episode came in place." Currently we have Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya and Sayli Kamble in the show and one of them will eliminated in the upcoming episode, post which, well get our five finalists.

Neeraj Sharma also revealed that there will be lot surprises in the show and we will see many big stars gracing the event for the promotions of their films. There are reports that even Sidharth Malhotra and might appear in the show to promote their film, Shershaah. Speaking about the difficulty of shooting this finale, the director said, "It's a mammoth task and hence we will be shooting for some performances beforehand. Also, there are going to be a lot of surprises and guest appearances which will make the episode a thoroughly entertaining one."

