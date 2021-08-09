Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Is THIS contestant the winner? Sayli Kamble gives a major hint

We are just a few days away from the grand finale of Indian Idol 12. It is going to be a marathon episode that will be telecast from 12 pm to 12 am on August 15. Many are keen to know who will be crowned as teh winner out of the remaining six contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble and Shanmukha Priya. In a press conference today, the contestants were asked who will be declared as the winner of the show. They were free to choose anyone but Sayli chose herself. Does that mean she has been declared as the winner? Well, we don’t know for sure but it definitely is a major hint. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Twitter reactions: Netizens debate on who will be the winner; Pawandeep Rajan, Anrunita Kanjilal seem to be taking the lead

Sayli even answered a question about the possibility of a female winner in this season. She said, "There has been only one lady member who has won Indian Idol so far in all seasons. Usually, amongst the finalists, there are one or two females. This time, we out of the six female contestants, all were unique. The woman/girl power was witnessed very well in this season. I want every girl to watch Indian Idol. Every girl on this season was encouraged and supported by her parents very well. I want to clap for all girls on the show. We all have progressed a lot and it's been a great journey on Indian Idol."

There were reports saying that Sayli will be eliminated before the finale, but they proved to be wrong. None of the top 6 constants were eliminated yesterday, and all will be seen competing for the title on August 15.

