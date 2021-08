Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale LIVE UPDATES: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra come to promote Shershaah

1:34 pm

We see a friendship segment of Nihal and Nachiket Lele. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra come to promote Shershaah. On the show, we have the parents of Captain Vikram Batra. We know that Shershaah is based on his life. His colleagues talk about how he got the code name of Shershaah. He talks about how he killed 7 soldiers in the Kargil Valley and recaptured some summits. He spoke about how Capt Batra was killed by a sniper gun. He recalls how he was shot in the chest and died saying Jai Mata Di. They recall how his colleagues recaptured the fort by the morning. He was a Paramvir Chakra awardee. Sidharth Malhotra requests Pawandeep Rajan to sing Teri Mitthi for him.