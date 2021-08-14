Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan promises a treat for retro Hindi film music lovers on the D-Day - watch practice videos

Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale is the biggest event of the weekend. This season has been a huge success. Fans are keen to see the top six perform to a number of songs. Besides, we will see stars like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and rumouredly Vijay Deverakonda on the show. Now, some videos of Pawandeep Rajan are floating around. We can see that he is practising hard with the team of musicians on the show. The band that plays with the musicians is one of the best in the country. Pawandeep Rajan is seen playing the piano while a musician plays the saxophone. Just check out the videos... Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Mohd Danish REVEALS all that's going on behind the scenes to make the episode a huge hit [EXCLUSIVE]

It looks like he will be singing songs like Neele Neele Ambar Par and other golden melodies. It is evident that Indian music listeners like old songs over and above everything else. A bit of his journey video is also out now.

The young man is from Champawat in Uttarakhand. He is an arts student from the Kumaon University. What sets him apart is his skill in playing musical instruments. Pawandeep Rajan has made headlines for his showmance with Arunita Kanjilal. There is buzz that the two might share the winner's trophy. She is from West Bengal. The other finalists are Nihal Tauro, Mohammad Danish, Shanmukhapriya and Sayli Kamble. Pawandeep Rajan has already been signed on by a couple of companies. He has got an offer from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions too. The journey seems to have just started for this young man.