Indian Idol 12 GRAND FINALE: Teasers of Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Kumar Sanu, Mika Singh and others' performances raise expectations

Indian Idol 12 is all set to culminate its 10 months long journey with its top 6 finalists namely Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd. Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya. The finale episode of the singing reality show will have more than 40 acts spanning 12 hours which will be a mix of several tributes like Tribute, Golden Era, Fauji Special and Independence Day Special. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: After breaking down in the last episode, Arunita Kanjilal gets emotional again, shares happy, memorable moments

While fans can expect good music, entertainment and see their favourite contestant lift the winner's trophy on August 15, the makers have shared a few glimpses of the grand finale performances on social media. And it has surely raised the expectations of the audience. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Here's all that you can expect from the 12-hour long grand finale

One of the latest promos shows Arunita singing duet with on title song. has 2-3 acts including a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar and a duet with who will also seen performing his individual acts. is seen performing with Ashish Kulkarni, Saat Samundar with Sayli Kamble and Jab Se Tumko Dekha Hai Sanam with Nihal Tauro. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar shares with Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya and others why Kajol made him yell at her on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Another promo shows lifting up everyone's mood with his electrifying performances on some of his popular hits like Dil Me Baji Guitar, Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai, Tu Mera Hero and more. Vaishali Made is performing with Sayli Kamble coated with an added a spice of their Marathi base. Sreerama Chandra is seen making the mood right with Subhanallah and Balma song.

Later, Pawandeep is seen pulling off one of the most difficult acts with Raghav Sachar. The two will be seen singing and switching to play multiple musical instruments at the same time. Then Arunita is seen singing a duet with Mohammed Irfan followed by Nihal Tauro's powerful performance with Amit Mishra on Bulleya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Indian Idol 12 finale will be held on August 15 hosted by along with judges , and . The chief guests will include singers Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, actress Sonia Kapoor, rapper Mika Singh and singer .