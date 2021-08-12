Indian Idol 12 GRAND FINALE: Teasers of Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Kumar Sanu, Mika Singh and others' performances raise expectations

The finale episode of Indian Idol 12 will have more than 40 acts spanning 12 hours which will be a mix of several tributes like Lata Mangeshkar Tribute, Golden Era, Fauji Special and Independence Day Special.