Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale Winner: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal or Shanmukhapriya? Tarot experts reveal contestants with favourable stars [Exclusive]

The Grand Finale of Indian 12 Idol is coming this weekend. We have a total of six finalists. Whether it is Pawandeep Rajan or Arunita Kanjilal, all of them are making enough noise on social media. The fight for the trophy is mainly between Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Shanmukhapriya. These three have created maximum sensation on the show, and on social media. We got in touch with a couple of Tarot experts to know what is in store for them. Ayush Gupta who is one of the youngest in the country told us, "According to me, it is between Pawandeep Rajan and Mohammad Danish. Their stars are aligned really well now. Rajan is very popular so the trophy might just go to him. But the season is a huge success and I wish everyone the best." Well, we cannot deny that! Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan drop MAJOR hint about Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's real relationship

Another Tarot card reader Aditya Nair told us, "For me, it is between Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. Both of them have great energies. This phase is an excellent one for Pawandeep Rajan. He is destined for a life of fame. Though Arunita Kanjilal is a tough competitor, going by current energies it is Pawandeep Rajan who is my winner." Also Read - Indian Idol 12: After breaking down in the last episode, Arunita Kanjilal gets emotional again, shares happy, memorable moments

Indian Idol 12 Granf Finale will be held on Independence Day. It is a 12 hour long affair. We will see some past contestants like Sunny Hindustani and Salman Ali. , and will be present too. will be there as well. The stars of the show are Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and . What do you feel about the Tarot prediction for the show? Let us know... Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya feel Mohd Danish is judges' pet – do you agree?