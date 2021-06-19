Indian Idol 12: Himesh Reshammiya to launch Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal together in his new album Moods with Melodies

Indian Idol 12 has been entertaining the audience for more than 6 months now. All the contestants have been performing at par every weekend and leaving the judges , , and along with guests mesmerised. Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal are the two of the most talked about contestants on the singing reality show. Apart from their singing skills, Pawandeep and Arunita also managed to make headlines with their love angle. While the two have always swept everyone off their feet with their singing talent, Himesh Reshammiya has now decided to launch them together in the first song of his new album, Moods with Melodies. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Sonu Kakkar drapes Arunita Kanjilal with THIS special piece of clothing after her performance – view pics

After Surroor 2021, Himesh has announced another music album on his label titled Moods With Melodies Volume 1. On the World Music Day, June 21, Himesh will announce the release date of the first song in which he will be launching Pawandeep and Arunita together. Himesh has incredible faith in his composition and Pawandeep and Arunita's voice. The two singers have sung the romantic song. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's BTS pictures give #BFFGoals

Posting a picture with the singers, Himesh captioned it, "On world music day 21st June, I will be announcing the release date of the song which I have composed for super singers Pawandeep @pawandeeprajan and Arunita @arunitakanjilal from my new music album as a composer which is titled Moods With Melodies, the first song of the album is composed by me and sung by pawandeep and arunita and lyrics by @sameeranjaanofficial you will love the track , the most romantic track of all time coming soon, give it all your love @himeshreshammiyamelodies." Also Read - TRP report week 23: Indian Idol 12 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s numbers drop; Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa rules

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh)

Himesh has been instrumental in giving break to a lot of newcomers at a very early stage in their career. Singers such as Darshan Rawal, Akasa singh, Palak Muchchal, Mohd Irfan, Ranu Mondal, Vinit Singh, Aman Trikha among others have sung their first of many with the music composer.

Talking about his upcoming album, Himesh said, "I will be collaborating with the best talent of the world, upcoming singers and super star singers and legends also cause I have made these compositions for all the different singers. Melody will be intact in each song but the texture of the voice and composition in each song will be completely different from each other."