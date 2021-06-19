Indian Idol 12: Himesh Reshammiya to launch Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal together in his new album Moods with Melodies

While Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have always swept everyone off their feet on Indian Idol 12 Himesh Reshammiya has now decided to launch them together in the first song of his new album, Moods with Melodies.