Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan REACTS to Amit Kumar's HARSH criticism about the Kishore Kumar special episode

Of late, Indian Idol 12 has been making headlines for all wrong reasons. The last weekend episode, which was supposed to be a tribute to the legendary singer , turned out to be a dud as viewers blatantly slammed the makers and judges for ruining the singer's legacy. , son of Kishore Kumar, was invited as the special guest, also criticised the episode in the most brutal way possible. He said that he didn't like the episode even a bit and wanted it stop. While fans have been calling Indian Idol 12 the worst season ever, host has shared his reaction on Amit Kumar's harsh criticism about the Kishore Kumar special episode.

Talking about it, Aditya said that 'it is never easy to honour the legacy of a legend in an hour or two.' He also talked about the struggle to shoot fresh episodes in Daman with 'a limited team and crew, limited rehearsals and different set.'

Wondering why Amit Kumar didn't express his feelings and unhappiness while shooting the episode, Aditya told Spotboye, "Amitji has graced the show on multiple occasions and has always praised our contestants as well as our team. This time also he was lavish in his praise. In fact, he was kind enough to share so many personal stories on Kishore Da and we enjoyed and cherished each one. If he wasn't happy with certain aspects of the show he could have just told us during shoot and we would have been more than happy to try and accommodate his inputs."

During the Kishore Kumar special episode, we saw how the Indian Idol 12 judges and were all praise for all the contestants who crooned some of the greatest hits of the legendary singer. Amit Kumar, who had graced the show as a guest, also sang a few lines of Kishore Kumar's songs while sharing some anecdotes about him. However, Amit Kumar revealed that he didn't enjoy the episode and wanted it to stop.

Amit also went on to reveal that the makers of Indian Idol 12 had asked him to praise every contestant and their performance since they were paying a tribute to Kishore Da. The singer also admitted that he went to the show for money and didn't like how Himesh and Neha sang Kishore Kumar songs on the stage. "Next time if they're paying a homage/tribute to a legend like Kishore Kumar, they shouldn't do it this way," he told TOI in an interview.