Indian Idol 12: Internet sensation Sahadev Dirdo of 'Baspan ka pyaar' fame to perform in the semi-finale episode

Indian Idol 12 is inching towards its grand finale, which will air on August 15. In the singing reality show we will see Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya and Sayli Kamble gearing up to impress the audience and lift the winner's trophy. In the semi finale episode, we will see the social media sensation Sahadev Dirdo singing his viral song 'Baspan Ka Pyaar'. , , and will also be seen singing this fun track along with the boy.

In the semi finale episode, we will also see popular filmmaker making an entry as the special judge and the contestants will sing popular songs from his blockbusters.

Talking about the grand finale, which will run for 12 hours, director of the show Neeraj Sharma also revealed that there will be a lot of surprises in the show and we will see many big stars gracing the event for the promotions of their films. There are reports that even Sidharth Malhotra and might appear in the show to promote their film, Shershaah. Speaking about the difficulty of shooting this finale, the director said, "It's a mammoth task and hence we will be shooting for some performances beforehand. Also, there are going to be a lot of surprises and guest appearances which will make the episode a thoroughly entertaining one."

While we are supremely excited for this big event, Neeraj Sharma recently revealed that if there would have been no pandemic crisis, they would have kept the finale in a big stadium.