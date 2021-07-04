Indian Idol 12: Is Pawandeep Rajan's love confession a publicity stunt to boost the TRPs of the show? Vote now

Indian Idol 12's increasing popularity has become the talk of the town. But the latest season, Indian Idol 12, has been surrounded by controversies and one of them is eliminations. Many fans felt that the recent eliminations were unfair. The unnecessary drama and fake love angles in the show have also made fans hate the show. So far, the star of the show has been Pawandeep Rajan. The young man has a melodious voice and is adept at playing many musical instruments. Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's duets are being loved by the young and old alike. The makers have been playing around Pawandeep and Arunita's fake love angle and the judges along with host, Aditya Narayan tease them both. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Fans declare Pawandeep Rajan as the winner after he touches everyone's heart by crooning Rim Jhim Gire Sawan - view tweets

However, in today's episode, Pawandeep Rajan's performance was loved by the audience and more than his performance, his confession has grabbed all the attention. Pawandeep sang Rim Jhim Gire Sawan in yesterday's monsoon special episode. Post Pawandeep's performance, Anu Malik asked him for whom did he sing the song as his voice had magic today. Even Aditya Narayan pointed out that there was a lot of feel in Pawandeep's voice today. He asked Pawandeep the reason behind it. Surprisingly, Pawandeep Rajan confessed that he is in love. Hearing this, Aditya Narayan and everyone on the show were shocked. Aditya Narayan went up to Arunita Kanjilal and began teasing her. He sat besides her but asked everyone else about Pawandeep's confession. He also went towards the judges and was constantly pointing out at Arunita. However, Aditya and the judges ended up not asking Pawandeep Rajan the name of the girl he loves. Well, with all this drama happening, we thought of asking fans whether they feel that Pawandeep Rajan's love confession is a publicity stunt to boost the TRPs of the show or not. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: 'Bhabhi ke bare mein baat hui?' Pawandeep Rajan blushes when asked about Arunita Kanjilal – watch VIRAL video

