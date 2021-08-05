Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar's cryptic post on unfollowing a few people because of 'really bad experiences' raises eyebrows

has left everyone wondering what could have gone wrong in her life with her cryptic Instagram post. The Indian Idol 12 judge on Thursday shared a note revealing that she has decided to unfollow a few people on Instagram because of her bad experiences in the past. She insisted that she is only going to follow people who she knows or meet reguularly or work with. She also made it clear that she has no grudges against anyone and apologised if she has made anyone feel bad because of her decision. Her sudden post has raised many eyebrows. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 promo: Karan Johar calls the show a 'blockbuster'; promises to give singers an offer to sing for Dharma productions

"Sorry!! Finally decided to unfollow. Quite a few people from my Instagram. Coz of some really bad experiences in the past. Going to only follow those who I know or regularly meet or work with! Sorry if that made you feel bad! Have no grudges against anyone. But such is life! We have to have to be really careful!!" read her Instagram post. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya and others looks for the finale REVEALED! Check out what they will wear on the D-day

Neha Kakkar is fast emerging a one-woman industry of sorts, belting out hits with astonishing regularity and currently ruling the roost. She recently said that it is never a bad time to be a singer in the industry. Over the past years, she has delivered back-to-back hits that include film songs such as Garmi, Dilbar and O Saki Saki.

In a very short time, Neha has become the undisputed queen of remixes. Before making her debut in Bollywood, Neha and her siblings Tony and sang at jagratas. With success comes criticism. Neha, who recently got married to singer Rohanpreet Singh, has often been trolled on social media and has also been a material to memes and jokes. She is not much bothered by negative comments coming her way.

She looks back at her journey from singing at jagratas to being one of Bollywood's top singers, and calls it a "humbling" one.