Indian Idol 12: Just like Karisma Kapoor, fans cannot stop praising Arunita Kanjilal’s singing – read tweets

Indian Idol 12 has a massive fan following. The show is getting all the love from the audience but there are many who want the show to end soon. This has been the longest running season of Indian Idol. The finale episode of Indian Idol 12 will air on August 15 and the top 6 finalists are preparing for this big day. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro are leaving no stone unturned to get close to the grand trophy of Indian Idol 12. Today was a Karisma Kapoor special episode and all the contestants were singing the actress' 90's special songs. Arunita Kanjilal was singing 'Aye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein...' song and everyone praised her. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish and others Rockstar avatars will leave you surprised and impressed
Karisma Kapoor even said that if Arunita was there when this song was shot, she would have made Arunita sing for her. Even the judges loved Arunita's soulful voice and praised her. Now, even the audience cannot stop praising Arunita for her beautiful performance. Twitter is all filled with praises for Arunita Kanjilal. Take a look at the tweets here: Also Read - Former Indian Idol judge Sonu Nigam REACTS to fake praises on reality shows; says, 'This won’t do any good'
Truly a beautiful performance by Arunita Kanjilal. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: The finale episode of the singing reality show to air for 12 HOURS? – Here’s what we know
