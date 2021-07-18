Indian Idol 12: Just like Karisma Kapoor, fans cannot stop praising Arunita Kanjilal’s singing – read tweets

Indian Idol 12 has a massive fan following. The show is getting all the love from the audience but there are many who want the show to end soon. This has been the longest running season of Indian Idol. The finale episode of Indian Idol 12 will air on August 15 and the top 6 finalists are preparing for this big day. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro are leaving no stone unturned to get close to the grand trophy of Indian Idol 12. Today was a Karisma Kapoor special episode and all the contestants were singing the actress' 90's special songs. Arunita Kanjilal was singing 'Aye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein...' song and everyone praised her. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish and others Rockstar avatars will leave you surprised and impressed

Karisma Kapoor even said that if Arunita was there when this song was shot, she would have made Arunita sing for her. Even the judges loved Arunita's soulful voice and praised her. Now, even the audience cannot stop praising Arunita for her beautiful performance. Twitter is all filled with praises for Arunita Kanjilal. Take a look at the tweets here:

Aaye ho meri jindagi m tum bahar banke ........#arunitakanjilal ????#indianidol — Sharat Kumar Singh (@sharatk99241142) July 17, 2021

Beautiful #KarishmaKapoor, Beautiful Song of #RajaHindustani, Beautiful Music and Beautiful #arunitakanjilal singing that song.... nothing can be more lovely than this. ? @SonyTV #IndianIdol2021 — Pankaj Verma (@aspankaj_) July 17, 2021

her talent, every week, through her incredible performances. Her aim was and is, to showcase her talent and capabilities as a singer, that's it. She's already achieved what she wanted to. Now, it's our turn to help her get, what she deserves. | #ArunitaKanjilal • #IndianIdol | — ᴀʀᴜɴɪᴛᴀ ᴋᴀɴᴊɪʟᴀʟ.? (@arunitaxfangirl) July 17, 2021

All 3 girls are better than any of the boys left on the show (if singing is a criteria). #arunitakanjilal must win the show and after that Indian Idol should not come on TV for next 2 years. Please ?? #IndianIdol2021 — Tarun Maheshwari (@ErTarun) July 17, 2021

Standing ovation Arunita Kanjilal .. you have such a soothing voice! Respect! Good luck @ArunitaKanjila1 #IndianIdol2021 #arunitakanjilal — Vj inani (@inaniVj) July 17, 2021

#IndianIdol2021 what an exciting episode! The best one till now with Karisma Kapoor ... #KarismaKapoor thoroughly enjoyed ! 90s hindi music ... Nihal has improved a lot . Arunita is the best of the lot ! #arunitakanjilal — dr_utkarsh.rd???????? (@drutkarsh_rd) July 17, 2021

Another superlative performance from Arunita! ARUNITA......

Aaye ho Indian Idol12 mein

Tum bahaar banke

Hamare dil mein yun hi rehna

Tum INDIAN IDOL banke

??????? #indianidol2021 #arunitakanjilal @fremantle_india #SonyTV pic.twitter.com/S5GbPD7RNp — Dr Suhas Naik (@Dr_SuhasNaik) July 17, 2021

Underground lava ko kehte hai magma#Arunita yaar, jaga diya tumne dil ka nagma ? ?

Sacch me, aaye ho meri zindagi me tum bahar bann k ?#IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol #IndianIdol12 #arunitakanjilal #arunita pic.twitter.com/YqCx0O4E7w — Prathamesh Dinis (@pwdesque) July 17, 2021

Truly a beautiful performance by Arunita Kanjilal.