Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar shares with Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya and others why Kajol made him yell at her on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Marking the semi-finale episode in the presence of Karan Johar, the top six contestants of Indian Idol 12 sing several evergreen chartbusters associated with KJo's movies. After Nihal Tauro's performance on the songs Ladki Badi Anjani Hai and Koi Mil Gaya, from his iconic film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar will be seen sharing some surprising trivia form the sets.