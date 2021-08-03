Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar to grace the semi-finale episode; who do you think will be eliminated before the finale? Vote now

Indian Idol 12 will get its winner on August 15. This was the longest running season of Indian Idol and the most successful one as well. Hence the makers have planned for something huge on the grand finale of the show. The grand finale of Indian Idol 12 will air for 12 hours straight. Isn't this shocking? We have never ever seen any grand finale go on for such a long time. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya, and Mohd Danish are the top 6 of this season. However, we will see only top 5 in the grand finale. Yes, this upcoming week, it will be the semi-finale of Indian Idol 12. And it is none other than Karan Johar who will be the special guest that night. He will be gracing the semi-finale of India's most loved reality show. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Indian Idol 12 grand finale updates, Bigg Boss 15 rumoured contestant list, Karan Kundrra gets mistaken for Raj Kundra and more

A promo of the show has been released where we hear that the top 6 will soon turn into top 5. It will be the semi-finale of the show and that Karan Johar will be the special guest for this special night. Take a look at the promo: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From Aditya Narayan to Divyanka Tripathi – these celebs rejected Salman Khan's controversial reality show

Iss weekend tay honge finalists aur aakhirkaar chune jayenge humare #Top5! Aakhir kaun hoga finals mein aur kiska safar hoga khatam, dekhenge #KaranJohar ke saath! Dekhna mat bhooliyega #IndianIdol2020 iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par! pic.twitter.com/0NaSW6SjL7 — sonytv (@SonyTV) August 2, 2021

The top 6 of the show are quite strong. It has become difficult to decide who would get eliminated after reaching so close to the finale. Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have proved themselves each and every time. They also have a massive fan following. Also, who can match Shanmukhapriya in yodeling? Mohd Danish's voice touches heart every time. The sweetness and the amazing expressions Sayli Kamble brings in her voice is just commendable. Nihal Tauro is just perfect for playback singing. Hence before the semi-finale begins, we thought of asking fans who they think would getting eliminated amongst Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya, and Mohd Danish just before the finale. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: From Neha Kakkar's absence to the last episode airing for 12 hours straight; here's all you need to know

</p> <div class="apester-media" data-media-id="61083ba75e2ee100249375ec" height="614"></div> <script async src="https://static.apester.com/js/sdk/latest/apester-sdk.js"></script> <p>

Vote now and let us know!