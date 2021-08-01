Indian Idol 12: Kavita Krishnamurthy moves to tears as Hema Malini recalls their old days together in a heartfelt message – watch video

Indian Idol 12 is just two weeks away from its grand finale and the top 6 contestants have been performing at their level best to move one step close to the winner's trophy. On Sunday, singers and , who have sung several hit songs together in the 90s, were seen having a great time on the show. As the show progressed, Kavita was moved to tears when she received a heartfelt message from one of her oldest friends on Friendship's Day. Also Read - 6 secretive weddings of Bollywood stars that left everyone shell shocked – view pics

As the audio clip was played, Hema talked about how she has known Kavita since they were toldders. She then revealed how their mothers wanted to make them artistes. While Hema went on to become one of the leading ladies in Bollywood, she was glad that Kavita too had established herself as one of the leading female singers in the industry. She also talked about how it was a memorable event when they worked together and she has known Kavita by the name Papa. Also Read - From Sonam Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut: 4 actresses who refused to share screen with Shah Rukh Khan

The clip was combined with a slideshow of Kavita and Hema's old photographs which upon seeing, the singer got pretty emotional. Kavita then said that Hema has made a huge contribution in her singer career and called her a farishta (angel). Also Read - Sridevi, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more – 6 South Indian beauties who took the Hindi film industry by a storm – view pics

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Now that Indian Idol 12 is near to its finale, it remains to be seen who would eliminated after getting so close to winning the show.