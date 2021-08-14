The weekend is here and it is time to enjoy our favourite reality shows. And we are here to tell you guys what all you can expect from television's favourite reality shows like Indian Idol 12, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and Bigg Boss OTT. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: SidNaaz's Lonavala trip, Anupam Shyam's demise, Indian Idol 12 finale deets, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 controversy and more

Indian Idol 12

This will be Indian Idol 12's weekend. This weekend will be super entertaining as we will get to see a 12 hour long grand finale episode. A lot will happen in the episode. We will get to see veteran singers like Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will also attend the episode. Along with Aditya Narayan, Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Jay Bhanushali will be hosting the show. We will also see the finalists performing with Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam and Vaishali Mhade. Former Indian Idol 12 contestants will also grace the show and as per reports, South star Chiranjeevi will also be attending the finale episode. It will be no less than a blockbuster film.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will see some more drama this week. As per the promos it seems this week will be a girls Vs boys special as we see them preparing hard for the stunts. We might also get to see Sourabh Raaj Jain's return to the show. It will also be interesting to see who will get the fear fhandas and who will get eliminated. The promos also suggest that there will be a lot of fun moments in the show as well.

Bigg Boss OTT

When we talk about Bigg Boss, weekend episodes are always fun. We all wait for the weekend ka vaar with Salman Khan. However, this is Bigg Boss OTT and it will be Karan Johar hosting the show. This will be Karan Johar's first weekend ka vaar. We will also get to see the first elimination of the season. However, the highlight of this weekend will be the entry of Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.