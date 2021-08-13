It’s going to be a bitter-sweet moment for fans of Indian Idol 12 as we are just two days away from its grand finale. While a winner will finally be announced on August 15, it will also leave fans with a huge void. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro are the top 6 finalists of the season. Now, we have got one more update about the finale that will make you even more excited. Liger star will be gracing the show. The actor has found a huge following in non-South Indian regions and he is being touted as the next big Pan India star. However, due to his chock-a-block shoot schedules, he will not be able to be physically present on the day of the finale, but will join in through a video call and encourage the Top 6 finalists. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mohit Malik's father passes away, Chiranjeevi to be a part of Indian Idol 12 grand finale and more

Vijay is not the only celeb who will be a part of the show. Shershaah leads, Sidharth Malhotra and will also be present as special guests. That's not all. According to a TellyChakkar report, South Megastar will also be a part of the show. He will be entering as a special guest on the special day of Indian Idol 12. However, there is no confirmation yet. We also hear that the Great Khali will grace the Indian Idol 12 finale.

The finale will go on for a marathon 12 hours. Former Indian Idol winners and contestants, veteran singers , , , and others will be a part of the show. Even the contestants of this season, who couldn't make it to the top 6, will be a part of the show.

So how excited are you for the Indian Idol 12 grand finale? Who are you betting on to lift the trophy?