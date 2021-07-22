Indian Idol 12: Mohd Danish extends support to Shanmukhpriya; says, 'Trolls don't have much knowledge about singing or music'

Indian Idol 12 is closer to its grand finale and the singing reality show has already got its top 6 contestants in Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro and Sayli Kamble. But netizens haven't stopped trolling Shanmukhapriya for her different style of singing. Her co-contestant Danish has extended support to her and said that people who troll singers on social media don't have much knowledge about singing or music. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya bags her first Bollywood film offer after THIS celebrity judge is left awed by her performance – watch video

"We all feel sad if one of us gets trolled on social media and we try our best to boost up the confidence of the other person. We tell Shanmukhapriya to not get bothered about the comments and she is also very intelligent, she doesn't takes the trolling seriously. Personally, I feel the people who troll singers on social media doesn't have much knowledge about singing or music. We all know at least few things about music," Danish told TOI.

Danish also showered praises on Shanmukhapriya saying that even if he undergoes training for 10 years, he won't be able to sing the way she does. "That's why she has been called as 'Ajoobi' on the show. It is a very big term and she has earned it because of her talent. Maybe some people don't like her now, but she keeps working hard with the intention that they will like her in next episode. She doesn't take it to heart," he added.

Meanwhile, it is being said that the Indian Idol 12 grand finale will see many A-listers such as , Bappi Lahiri, Sonu Nigam, , Shaan and among others. It is also being said that the winners of the past seasons will also grace the finale with their presence.

If the reports are to be believed, the grand finale will be 12 hours long and will air from 12 pm to 12 am. The episode will air in August.