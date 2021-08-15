It is just a few hours left for Indian Idol 12. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro are the finalist of the season. It will be a 12 hour long show and we will see so many legends performing. Before this grand finale, Mohd Danish exclusively spoke to BollywoodLife about the winner of the show. He spoke about who he wants to see as the winner of the show if he isn't. Mohd Danish said, "Koi bhi jeet jaye. Hum 6 mein see koi bhi jeete mai toh bahut khush hone wala hu. Bahut maza ane wala hai kyunki ye hamari Indian Idol ki family hai aur trophy ghar hi ane wali hai. Trophy yahi ghar mein rehne wali hai. Koi bhi jeete full dhamaal hone wala hai. Hum log full masti karne wali hai. (Let anyone win. I will be happy if anyone amongst us wins. It is going tp be fun as we are a family and trophy is coming home itself. We will have a lot of fun.)" Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Nachiket Lele shares pictures Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and other finalist from the grand finale episode

Mohd Danish spoke about being a part of this successful season. He said, "I am super-excited as this is the very first that a reality show has worked so well. This is the longest running season of Indian Idol and the finale of this season will also be the longest. It will be a 12 hour long finale. I haven't seen any grand finale episode of any other show running for such a long time. I am a part of this show and this is a very big thing for me." Mohd Danish also spoke about his performance with Sunny Hindustani, Salman Ali and Sawai Bhatt during the grand finale. He shared, "It is going to be a dhamakedaar performance and you will get to know that from the promo itself. It is going to be amazing as all the three singers who will be singing along with me are just superb. We can call all three of them as 'Ustaad'. Salman Ali is a sweet person and an amazing singer, Sunny Hindustani also is a brilliant singer and Sawai Bhatt who has been my fellow contestant is also amazing. "

"All three of them are just excellent singers. It was nice to be singing along with them. The finale will have a lot of 'dhamakas'. The finale is going to be a memorable one. We are preparing a lot to make this finale a hit as people love our show. People have high hopes from us and hence we are working harder," he added.