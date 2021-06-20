Indian Idol 12: Navya Naveli Nanda relishes her fangirl moment after Sawai Bhatt reposts her video on Instagram

Sawai Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most talked about contestants on Indian Idol 12. He often leaves the judges, guests and audience awestruck with his wide vocal range. He has garnered thousands of followers on Instagram. He has even left 's granddaughter mesmerised with his singing skills. She is apparently a big fan of Sawai and keeps rooting for her on social media. So when Sawai reposted her video on his Instagram, Navya couldn't stop fangirling over the singer's sweet gesture. Also Read - After Bheeshma, Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna to reunite for THIS project? Here's what we know

Navya was apparently watching the Saturday's episode of Indian Idol 12 where Sawai performed on the title song of Baghban. She shared the recording of Sawai's performance on her Instagram and wrote, "Yes!!!!! C'mon!!!!" Her post caught Sawai's attention and he reposted the video on his Instagram stories. Navya was naturally elated to see her Idol sharing her video and wrote, "Fangirl moment aaaa."

Earlier, when Sawai was asked about finding a big fan in Navya, he had said, "It is my honour to receive so much love and affection from the granddaughter of Shri Amitabh Bachchan Sir whose name is Ms Navya Nandaji. I am encouraged by her support towards my performances week on week. It definitely heightens my spirit and motivates me to perform better."

Sawai Bhatt has been entertaining fans with his splendid performances on Indian Idol 12. From sweeping the judges , and off their feet with his vocal range to earning praises from music masetros, the wonder boy hailing from a small village Gachhipura in the Nagaur District of Rajasthan has already proved his potential.

Sawai along with his father used to do puppet shows to earn for a living. But he always had interest in singing since his father was also a singer. He used to sing folklores and traditional Rajasthani stories during his puppet shows. Though he had a troubled financial background, Sawai didn't let it affect his dream of becoming a singer.

Sawai had auditioned for Indian Idol 10 and stunned everyone with his singing skills. However, he couldn't last long in the competition. His determination again brought him on Indian Idol 12 stage to secure a spot in the Top 9. His journey is no less than a dream come true.