Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar won't be a part of the grand finale – here’s why

Indian Idol 12 will gets its winner on August 15. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Sayli Kamble are the top 6 of the season. Neha Kakkar was the judge of this season but later had left when the show relocated to Daman due to restrictions imposed in Mumbai. She did shoot for 1-2 episodes in Daman and later her sister, Sonu Kakkar replaced her as the judge. However, as the finale is nearing, sources close to ETimes have confirmed that Neha Kakkar will not be returning for the grand finale of Indian Idol 12. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Aditya Narayan and others join the 'Baspan Ka Pyaar' trend and it’s hilarious – watch video

Sources close to Etimes have said that Neha has been judging Indian Idol for the past seasons and wanted to take a break. She has worked hard for many years and achieved a lot. She now wanted to spend some quality time with her husband Rohanpreet. That is one of the reasons why she did not continue judging Indian Idol after the team returned to Mumbai. Her sister Sonu has taken over and she will continue on the show till the end. However, there is no confirmation on the same. As per Neha Kakkar's social media accounts, she is enjoying travelling with her life partner, Rohanpreet Singh. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 grand finale: Aditya Narayan has a surprise treat planned for Pawandeep Rajan and Ashish Kulkarni's fans – Deets here [Exclusive]

Every year the finalists of the show feature in a official music video of Indian Idol. And just like every year, this year too the top 6 have featured in an official music video of Indian Idol. This year the song is titled as Manzilon Ka Junoon. The top 6 of the season are seen in rockstars looks and the music video has received all the appreciation from the audience. In the next weekend episode of Indian Idol season 12, the entire team will be seen celebrating and honoring the actor from the Golden Age of Cinema - veteran actor . The show will be seen celebrating the ‘Randhir Kapoor Special’ episode by singing his blockbuster songs. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Pawandeep Rajan's tribute to Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor on Indian Idol 12, Sharad Malhotra’s ex Pooja Bisht opens up on post-trauma phase of their relationship and more