Indian Idol 12: Netizens express disappointment, call for ban as the makers bring back #MeToo accused Anu Malik

Indian Idol 12 has been very popular. The 12th season of the singing reality show is winning hearts with all contestants being impressive. The grand finale of the show is near and very soon, we will get the winner of the show. Each and every contestant of the show is extremely talented and hence it has become difficult to know who would be the winner. The recent Kishore Kumar special episodes grabbed all the attention. The last weekend episode, which was supposed to be a tribute to the legendary singer , turned out to be a dud as viewers blatantly slammed the makers and judges for ruining the singer's legacy. , son of Kishore Kumar, was invited as the special guest, also criticised the episode in the most brutal way possible. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Check out what Aditya Narayan has to say about Amit Kumar's criticism of Kishore Kumar special episode – watch video

He said that he didn't like the episode even a bit and wanted it to stop. A lot of negative comments and memes have come about the episodes and the judges, Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya were slammed for spoiling Kishore Kumar's songs. Not just this, now, the Indian Idol 12 makers also been receiving flak for bringing back #MeToo accused Anu Malik as a judge on the show. As per reports, Anu Malik has replaced Vishal Dadlani, who is the third judge, as he couldn't be a part of the show for reasons unknown. Earlier, it was Sona Mohapatra who spoke against the makers of Indian Idol and was one of those who wanted Anu Malik removed as the judge. Now, she has also tweeted against the Indian Idol makers for bringing back Anu Malik as the judge. Check out her tweets and also what netizens have to say about Anu Malik's return. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan REACTS to Amit Kumar's HARSH criticism about the Kishore Kumar special episode

In all the death, despair & scrambling to stay afloat in this pandemic, TV channels have made a considered decision to sneak in serial sexual predators called out by multiple women in the public domain & put them on the chair. This is not my shame #India . Its on @NCWIndia & you. — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) May 6, 2021

Saw this ‘trend’ last night & thought to myself-bringing back a serial sexual predator like Anu Malik isn’t bringing them the free publicity they seek from the women he sexually harassed this time,so Sony TV executives need to now buy trends for some TRP’s. #LegacyOfShame to them https://t.co/IP7b6m3Hp2 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) May 10, 2021

@SonyLIV how do you allow an offender like Anu Malik back on the Indian Idol show? No ethics ? Also, doesn't this amount to exploitation of the participants who cannot afford to antagonise him or the show producers? Is there nothing above commerce now? — Nimish Sutaria (@NimishSutaria) May 12, 2021

Anu Malik should be kicked out of of Indian Idol

Otherwise boycott Indian Idol. — Piyush Mathur (@PiyushM00101497) May 11, 2021

@sonamohapatra @SonyTV So Anu Malik is back to Indian Idol. All os forgotten and pardoned. Excellent. Shame on you Sony TV. — purple (@rachnakaul20) May 11, 2021

@SonyTV It’s moral bankruptcy on the part of Sony TV to bring back a creep like Anu Malik on Indian idol. Entertainment industry has no morals whether it’s Bollywood or TV. — Umesh Shah (@UmeshShah01) May 9, 2021

Don't know why they are dragging this show Indian Idol so much, and how come anu malik is back when he was removed from this show — Rashi kotwalwala (@Rashikotwalwala) May 10, 2021