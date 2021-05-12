Indian Idol 12: Netizens express disappointment, call for ban as the makers bring back #MeToo accused Anu Malik

Indian Idol 12 has been very popular. The 12th season of the singing reality show is winning hearts with all contestants being impressive. The grand finale of the show is near and very soon, we will get the winner of the show. Each and every contestant of the show is extremely talented and hence it has become difficult to know who would be the winner. The recent Kishore Kumar special episodes grabbed all the attention. The last weekend episode, which was supposed to be a tribute to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar, turned out to be a dud as viewers blatantly slammed the makers and judges for ruining the singer's legacy. Amit Kumar, son of Kishore Kumar, was invited as the special guest, also criticised the episode in the most brutal way possible. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Check out what Aditya Narayan has to say about Amit Kumar's criticism of Kishore Kumar special episode – watch video
He said that he didn't like the episode even a bit and wanted it to stop. A lot of negative comments and memes have come about the episodes and the judges, Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya were slammed for spoiling Kishore Kumar's songs. Not just this, now, the Indian Idol 12 makers also been receiving flak for bringing back #MeToo accused Anu Malik as a judge on the show. As per reports, Anu Malik has replaced Vishal Dadlani, who is the third judge, as he couldn't be a part of the show for reasons unknown. Earlier, it was Sona Mohapatra who spoke against the makers of Indian Idol and was one of those who wanted Anu Malik removed as the judge. Now, she has also tweeted against the Indian Idol makers for bringing back Anu Malik as the judge. Check out her tweets and also what netizens have to say about Anu Malik's return. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan REACTS to Amit Kumar's HARSH criticism about the Kishore Kumar special episode
Also Read - Monday Memes: Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, contestants brutally trolled after Indian Idol 12's Kishore Kumar special
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.