Indian Idol 12: Nihal Tauro rubbishes relationship rumours with Sayli Kamble; says, 'There’s no truth to this romantic angle story'

Indian Idol 12 has been making as much news for its relationship angles as the contestants. We already have one pair of alleged 'lovebirds' in Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. Of late, there were rumours that something is cooking between Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro. But the singer had dismissed the news saying that they have brother-sister bond. He told Bombay Times, "We call Sayali Bhai and she considers me as her younger brother. We love each other a lot and she is not my sister but a big brother (laughs). There is no romantic angle between us and I know our bonding can give this impression that there's something going on but trust me there's no truth to this romantic angle story. Our bonding is great as we like spending time with each other by rehearsing or playing UNO. Sayali and I sing and rehearse a lot together. We even give inputs to each other and better each other."

Nihal Tauro also told the paper that he wishes to give playback for the Khans and idolizes Arijti Singh. He said he is a fan of the three Khans and it is his goal to sing for them. Talking about Arijit Singh, Nihal Tauro said, "I am his huge fan. I feel he can sing anything on this earth."

The young man said that his fave moment has been bagging a song from Himesh Reshammiya and recording for it. He says he will always cherish it. It seems the song will come out soon. Nihal Tauro says it is very important for him as it is his debut. He told the paper, "It is such a beautiful composition and we know that his songs are very touchy and catchy. We recorded the song in his studio, I've recorded many songs in the studio and I've been doing it since I was in my third grade. I would sing for albums and I feel the best composition that I've sung till date is Himesh Reshammiya sir's song."