In the latest episode of Indian Idol 12, we saw contestants singing audience's favourite songs. While fans loved their performances, once again Shanmukhapriya faced the heat of the netizens as they criticised her for ruining 's track 'Darling' from 7 Khoon Maaf. We saw fans bashing her for unnecessary yodelling and idiotic expressions. Here are some of the tweets...

It's not like that!!Other singers are really good,except #ShanmukhaPriya and Danish..Even #SawaiBhatt sings so good nowadays..The former two shouldn't do any experiment with the songs..It spoils the song!! — Aradhana Dash (@AradhanaDash4) June 13, 2021

Now .@SonyTV director of #IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol12 starts to support #ShanmukhaPriya with playing victim card, all judges, spl visitors (Zeenat Aman last week) like sardarji today are tutored to take lessons that people will speak negative but SMP is best.hahaha. new low — Jai Narasimha (@MalolaNarasimha) June 13, 2021

#IndianIdol2021 will never understand sentiments of audience. #ShanmukhaPriya has over yodelling. It was unique but audience loves someone who is soulful singer.. hence Arijit, alka yagnik, Sonu Nigam, , Kishore and Rafi are legendary — Mangesh S Ambre (@ms_ambre) June 13, 2021

What's the only thing left for Shanmukha Priya is to take out animal's voice. She's nothing but noise box.Not taking criticism constructively,rather comparing herself to for no reason#IndianIdol2021 #ShanmukhaPriya #IndianIdol #Nehakakkar — Artika Srivastava (@aartika__) June 13, 2021

#IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol Dont torture us like this. #ShanmukhaPriya again the same idiotic expressions and yodelling stop infecting songs. #Sonuakakkar terming her the best in India like “ Yeh apni lane mein World famous hai” Next Call #NehaKakkar ke pet dog as judge. — Vidit Kishore Saxena (@Vidit02751600) June 13, 2021

In today's performance Danish performs will but in between he yelled too much.

And as usually we all knows #ShanmukhaPriya ruined the song 'Darling' by unnecessary Yodeling

What's the hell going on? #Sonytv pathetically dramatic chanel now. #IndianIdol2021 — Harsh Kamble (@hkphys) June 13, 2021

#ShanmukhaPriya #ShanMukhPriya please baksh do hume. Same same performance. Have u learned singing or just u take comments of judges as inspiration. #AnjaliGaikWad is much much better than. — Chetan Khedkar (@chetansonu) June 13, 2021

Looking at the current scenario, it will be interesting to see, who gets eliminated in the upcoming episode.