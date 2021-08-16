Pawandeep Rajan has lifted the Indian Idol 12 trophy on the greatest grand finale ever on Sunday night. The talented boy from Champawat, Uttarakhand took home a cheque of Rs 25 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire. While it was definitely a moment of joy for Pawandeep, host has now called Arunita Kanjilal the joint winner of the Indian Idol 12 after being declared as the first runner-up of the season. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan to go on a road trip with Arunita Kanjilal and others and you'd be surprised to know the place on his mind [Exclusive]

Sharing an appreciation post on Instagram, Aditya wrote a heartfelt note for each top 6 finalists. But while doing so he pronounced Arunita as the joint winner as her his opinion. Just a couple of days before the grand finale, reports were being circulated that this year, Pawandeep and Arunita will be crowned as joint winners of Indian Idol 12. It had left everyone in shock. And now Aditya also reiterated the same. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan's special message to fans who voted for him and made him win [Exclusive]

"Undoubtedly the best finalists ever! Congratulations: @pawandeeprajan ? Well deserved winner @arunitakanjilal ? The joint winner alongside Pawan IMHO @saylikamble_music ? Second runner up on the greatest season ever. No small feat! @mohd.danish.official @nihal_tauro_official & @shanmukhapriya_1925 you have inspired a new generation of musical aspirants to strive for excellence," Aditya Narayan wrote. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan reveals his first reaction on winning this season [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanofficial)

From the Top 6 finalists, Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were declared the first and second runner-up, respectively, and were awarded a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each. The third and the fourth runners-up, Mohammad Danish and Nihal Tauro, got a cheque of Rs 3 lakh each.

Both Pawandeep and Arunita together have garnered a lot of praise during the show for being focused on their performances. The also sang duets on the stage which had left a lasting impact on the judges and the show's special guests. A fake love angle was also being played between the two contestants by the maker in order to boost the show's TRPs and it worked as well.

After being declared as the winner of Indian Idol 12, Pawandeep said that it was a big honour for him and thanked his fans, well-wishers who voted for him, from the makers of the show to the musicians, his coaches and his fellow contestants, saying that this trophy belongs to all of them.