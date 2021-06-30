Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal surviving in the show due to their 'love angle'? Here’s what fans have to say – view poll results

When it comes to Indian Idol, singing needs to be at its forefront, but the latest season, Indian Idol 12, has been surrounded by controversies and one of them is eliminations. Many fans felt that the recent eliminations were unfair. Recently, Sawai Bhatt and Anjali Gaikwad were shown the door and fans pointed out at why they didn’t deserve to be eliminated. Since the makers have time and again used Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s love angle on the show, there are various theories of the makers using this tactic to gain TRPs. No one knows whether they really have something going on between them, but the makers keep highlighting their bond to gain attention. It made us ask fans if they think Indian Idol 12 makers are deliberately not eliminating Pawandeep Rajan or Arunita Kanjilal to keep exploiting their love angle. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Fans should give Indian Idol 12 contestant Shanmukhapriya a break from online trolling, here's why

Well, the verdict is out and it's quite close. 52% feel the makers are NOT deliberately keeping the two in the singing reality show, while 48% feel they are. Have a look at the results below:

Talking about the show and its controversies, has been the judge since quite a few months. He was removed in the past seasons after a number of women accused him in the #MeToo movement. However, he is back despite some people calling out Sony TV on their decision. recently tweeted that how it is India's shame that Anu Malik is still on the seat. She even tagged who is the minister of Information and Broadcasting. She tweeted about how women filed cases on him in the National Commission Of Women. Sona said that legal cases are pending on him. Have a look at her tweet below.

Many women called him out not only publicly but also reached out to the @NCWIndia & chairman legally. The woman in this article took up matters formally too from South Africa, ??, was ignored. That this guy sits on a judge’s seat on National TV is #India’s shame. @smritiirani ?? https://t.co/t6sliPTVOC pic.twitter.com/Aw6a2qplR3 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) June 28, 2021

