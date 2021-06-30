Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and other contestants sent home by the makers for THIS reason

After shooting for about 3 months in Daman, the makers of Indian Idol 12 have finally shifted their base back to Mumbai and also surprised the contestants with a new twist. The makers of the singing reality show have sent all the contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhpriya, Nihal Tauro, Ashish Kulkarni, Mohammad Danish and Sayli Kamble back to their respective hometowns. And the reason is pretty interesting. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan teases Arunita Kanjilal as he feeds Pawandeep Rajan bhajiyas made by her – watch video

As Indian Idol 12 is sailing towards its grand finale, the makers decided to send the contestants to their hometowns to entertain the local crowd and also appeal for their valuable votes in order to win the show. It is also being said that the contestants will apparently also share the videos of their public interactions on their respective social media handles.

On his homecoming, Pawandeep had the opportunity to meet the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat who was seen betowing the young talent with a shawl. “I am humbled to meet the CM of Uttarakhand. Indian Idol truly has given me more than I have ever imagined. It is one of the most prestigious platforms that allows the contestant to receive this much amount of fame and recognition. But at the same time, I am overwhelmed with the love, respect and acknowledgment that everyone has showcased towards me. This moment of meeting the honorable CM Tirath Singh Rawat is truly special and will be etched in my memory forever," Pawandeep said.

The show has recently seen two shocking eliminatons which came in the form of Anjali Gaikwad and Sawai Bhatt. Fans were disbelief to see their contestants being evicted from the show and vented out their anger on social media.

Meanwhile, Pawandeep, Arunita and Sawai have been commercially launched by judge in his new albums. While the romantic track sung by Pawandeep and Arunita is already out, Sawai has recorded his track and it is slated to release soon.

Indian Idol 12 is currently being judged by Himesh Reshammiya, and . , son of veteran singer , has been fulfilling his hosting duties on the singing reality show.