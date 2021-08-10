Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya feel Modh Danish is judges' pet – do you agree?

We are just a few days away from the finale of Indian Idol 12. The marathon finale will be telecast on Independence Day and will run for 12 hours. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble and Shanmukha Priya are the top 6 contestants and one of them will be crowned as the winner. In a press conference recently, the contestants were answering some rapid fire questions. All the contestants unanimously felt that Mohd Danish has been judges’ pet. Well, if you must have observed in this season, the judges have been extra kind to almost all contestants. You must have hardly seen them not liking or criticising any performance. Anyway, we are still asking if you all agree with the contestants. Answer the poll below and let us know: Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Mohd Danish feels he is already a winner; reveals why he feels on top of the world ahead of the grand finale [Exclusive]

During the press conference, the contestants were asked who will be declared as the winner of the show. They were free to choose anyone but Sayli chose herself. Does that mean she has been declared as the winner? Well, we don’t know for sure but it definitely is a major hint. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Pawandeep Rajan opens up on friendship with Arunita Kanjilal, Pavitra Punia reacts to BBOTT contestant Pratik Sehajpal's toxic relationship comment and more

Sayli even answered a question about the possibility of a female winner in this season. She said, “There has been only one lady member who has won Indian Idol so far in all seasons. Usually, amongst the finalists, there are one or two females. This time, we out of the six female contestants, all were unique. The woman/girl power was witnessed very well in this season. I want every girl to watch Indian Idol. Every girl on this season was encouraged and supported by her parents very well. I want to clap for all girls on the show. We all have progressed a lot and it’s been a great journey on Indian Idol.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Here's all that you can expect from the 12-hour long grand finale