Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan breaks his silence on Arunita Kanjilal; says, 'I want our friendship to last till we are old'

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Indian Idol 12 has been in the news for the longest time for showcasing the romantic chemistry between its top 2 contestants, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. Though it was merely done for entertainment purpose, fans had been slamming the makers of the show for allegedly exploting their bond of friendship. And while the show is just a week away from its grand finale, Pawandeep has finally broken his silence about his relationship with Arunita. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: #SidNaaz fans go gaga as Shehnaaz Gill spends time with Sidharth Shukla and his family, KKK11's Abhinav Shukla reveals he is dyslexic and more

Setting the records straight, Pawandeep said that Arunita is only a close friend and there's nothing romantic between them. He also expressed his wish to remain friends with Arunita till they grow old. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Is THIS contestant the winner? Sayli Kamble gives a major hint

"Honestly, all of us have spent so much time together that we are inseparable. I think it happens with everyone when your friendship is seen as something more. I think in time people will realise that there was nothing between us. At the moment, we are all young and have a career to focus on. These things can wait. All said and done, I want our friendship to last till we are old,” Pawandeep told The Indian Express. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Twitter reactions: Netizens debate on who will be the winner; Pawandeep Rajan, Anrunita Kanjilal seem to be taking the lead

Pawandeep had recently called Arunita his special best friend on the stage. She even happily tied a friendship band to his wrist. During the last weekend episode, Arunita made a special request to to allow her to recreate the romantic scene between and from . And KJo didn't hesitate to ask Pawandeep to join her on stage. Both Arunita and Pawandeep couldn't stop blushing as they kept staring at Karan who was having a lot of fun watching them perform.

Meanwhile, the grand finale of Indian Idol 12 will air on television on August 15 from 12 pm to 12 am. Many A-listers from the entertainment world will come and perform on stage including the show's host and judges , and others. It now remains to be seen who among Pawandeep, Arunita, Sayli Kamble, Shanmukhapriya, Mohammad Danish and Nihal Tauro will lift the winner's trophy.