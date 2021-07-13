Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan fans lash out against 'fake love' angle with Arunita Kanjilal; say, 'He is pure, don't spoil him'

Indian Idol 12 is heading towards the finale. The fans of Pawandeep Rajan are getting more and more disillusioned with the makers. The singer is being talked about only for the love angle with Arunita Kanjilal and his screen time is also being reduced. This is making people very upset. They feel that the makers have kind of made up their mind to not give the trophy to Pawandeep Rajan. The young man has won over music lovers all over India. Not only does he have a sweet voice but his proficiency in playing musical instruments is like an added bonus. Also Read - Trending TV news Today: Rahul Vaidya reacts to Indian Idol 12 controversies, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes' couple picture and more
Fans are also not liking the love angle with Arunita Kanjilal any more. They feel it is being done to promote the lady rather than Pawandeep Rajan. On social media, fans are trying to make people aware to vote in large numbers for the singer from Uttarakhand. Check out Twitter reactions... Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro or Ashish Kulkarni – who do you think will get eliminated tonight? Vote now
Arunita Kanjilal is the contestant who is getting maximum votes as of now. Pawandeep Rajan is on the second place. In the past few days, Nihal Tauro is also emerging as a strong contender. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: 'This is done just for entertainment,' Rahul Vaidya on Arunita Kanjilal-Pawandeep Rajan love angle
