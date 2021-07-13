Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan fans lash out against 'fake love' angle with Arunita Kanjilal; say, 'He is pure, don't spoil him'

Indian Idol 12 is heading towards the finale. The fans of Pawandeep Rajan are getting more and more disillusioned with the makers. The singer is being talked about only for the love angle with Arunita Kanjilal and his screen time is also being reduced. This is making people very upset. They feel that the makers have kind of made up their mind to not give the trophy to Pawandeep Rajan. The young man has won over music lovers all over India. Not only does he have a sweet voice but his proficiency in playing musical instruments is like an added bonus. Also Read - Trending TV news Today: Rahul Vaidya reacts to Indian Idol 12 controversies, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes' couple picture and more

Fans are also not liking the love angle with Arunita Kanjilal any more. They feel it is being done to promote the lady rather than Pawandeep Rajan. On social media, fans are trying to make people aware to vote in large numbers for the singer from Uttarakhand. Check out Twitter reactions...

I m preety sure #Pawandeeprajan has a good future in music industry ,sooner or later he will shine all over music industry .fans like me will always follow him .it doesn't matter whether he wins or lose .he will be loved no matter what — Aarti Jadkar (@jadkar_aarti) July 13, 2021

can't wait for this both pawan ashish duo... as composers... may god bless both of them... and give us beautiful songs.. all the best#pawandeeprajan#AshishKulkarni — ❤Cutiepotato❤Nikki❤Arudeep (@prachik7NT) July 12, 2021

What the hell ..

I am very disappointed when I listen that pawandeep not highest voter ..

Ab to farzi judge khus ho gaye honge .. But still cannot believe

Ho skta h jabardasti ka show off karne k liye esa kiya hog otherwise public winner #Pawandeeprajan — Kunal Rawat (@ra71447637) July 12, 2021

Ah..that really great observation sir. he justified every song which he sung. Only true artist can do this and pawan is true artist :) he is already won millions heart. he is inspiration for many youth.

He need your blessings and vote.

vote for PDR#IndianIdol #pawandeeprajan — arnav joshi (@arnavjoshi18) July 12, 2021

Don't let a innocent person like pawandeep to suffer in this cunning game of fake love.He is pure, don't spoil him.

Pawandeep fans "Jago fans Jago" .....vote for him please for the god's sake.#pawandeeprajan#pawandeep#IndianIdol — ANUSKA BANERJEE (@ANUSKABANERJE14) July 12, 2021

Arunita Kanjilal is the contestant who is getting maximum votes as of now. Pawandeep Rajan is on the second place. In the past few days, Nihal Tauro is also emerging as a strong contender.