Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan shares this huge similarity with Hrithik Roshan that nobody noticed until WE did

Pawandeep Rajan is undoubtedly the most talked about contestants on Indian Idol 12. Born into a musical family, this 25-year-old singing talent from Uttarakhand has proved his mettle time and again right from his auditions for the singing reality show. He has been one of the highest voted contestants on the show. And while Pawandeep continues to give fantastic performances week after week, we came across this huge similarity that the singer shares with that nobody noticed until we did.

We all know Hrithik Roshan as the Greek God of Bollywood thanks to his chiselled body and sharp features. He has been voted as the sexiest man in Asia several times. But with all the perfections, Hrithik also carries this beautiful imperfection, which is his double thumb irregularity. He proudly flaunted his imperfections on the big screen with as it was incorporated with the film's script to showcase his bond with the alien named Jadoo who also has a double thumb. He has never tried to hide or surgically remove his extra thumb because Hrithik believed in embracing his imperfections.

And just like Hrithik, Pawandeep also carries a double thumb on his right hand. The singer is pretty active on social media and keeps updating his fans with his journey on the Indian Idol 12 stage. And he proudly showcases his extra thumb which is evident from his posts on social media.

Pawandeep has been impressive with his performances. Not only the judges , , and but Pawandeep has managed to win hearts of the show's guests as well. Throughout his journey, Pawandeep, so far, has earned precious souvenirs from music legends such as , Bappi Lahiri and instrumentalist Girish Vishwa.

Himesh Reshammiya recently introduced Pawandeep and Arunita Kanjilal in the first romantic track Tere Bagair from his album Moods And Melodies. The song has garnered over 12 million views on YouTube within a week of its release and still counting.