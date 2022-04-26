Recently, Sayli Kamble of Indian Idol 12 fame tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Dhaval. It was a grand affair and pictures from the wedding went viral on social media. A lot of Sayli's co-contestants like Nachiket Lele and Nihal Tauro attended her big day. However, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal went missing. Earlier, Arunita had confirmed that she would be attending her Sayli Di's wedding but she did not land upon the D-day and so did Pawandeep Rajan. But why? Also Read - BTS POLL: Rashmika Mandanna, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi or Jacqueline Fernandez – which diva is the perfect fit to collaborate with Bangtan Boys?

As reported by Etimes, Arunita Kanjilal hurt her leg, and hence she could not go. She informed the portal, "Mujhe kal dopahar mein leg par bahut zor se lag gayi ( I hurt my leg badly yesterday afternoon) and I also have a cold and a cough. I was supposed to go with Mohd Danish but later chose to not travel." So was it because of Arunita that Pawandeep also skipped Sayli's wedding? Not really. The portal did contact Pawandeep Rajan who then said, "Well, I have just landed from Nepal and am heading home. That's the reason why I couldn't go." Well, okay then! Also Read - Akshay Kumar's son Aarav has inherited good looks; latest viral pic proves he will be the newest crush in town

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAPS EVENTS (@hapsevents)

Since the time of the show, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have been paired together. While on Indian Idol 12 it was said to be a publicity gimmick but later fans indeed get suspicious about their relationship. Recently, pictures from their abroad trip also raised a lot of eyebrows. However, the stars have maintained that they are just good friends and nothing more. Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have appeared in a few music videos together and their chemistry has been a hit. Also Read - KGF 2: Sachin Gole spills the beans about being the voice of Yash in Hindi version; REVEALS interesting details about dubbing