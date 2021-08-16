Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan's sister Jyotideep shares pics with Arunita Kanjilal; fans say, 'Bhabhi Tumhari'

Indian Idol 12 finale was held last night. The winner of this hugely successful and competitive season has been Pawandeep Rajan. It was expected by many that he would take home the trophy. However, fans are feeling a bit upset about Arunita Kanjilal. The young lady from West Bengal is a wonderful singer and we know it. Jyotideep Rajan, the sister of Pawandeep Rajan flew down from Champawat, Uttarakhand for the finale. The young lady came with her parents to watch the finale. She has posted pics with almost everyone on her social media handle. She posted a picture with Arunita Kanjilal too. We can see Arunita looking lovely in a red shimmering gown. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal are the joint winners this season? Aditya Narayan's post reveals it all

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's friendship has been the highlight of the show. The two are said to be dating. However, he has completely denied any romantic involvement. He said that he did like to be friends with her even when they become old. Pawandeep has plans of going on a road trip with all his buddies from Indian Idol. He has said that he is thankful for all the love, but people will slowly understand that Pawandeep and Arunita are just pals.

Earlier in an interview, Pawandeep Rajan said, "Koi bhi jeete trophy to Ghar hi aaegi...Aur ek-ek din sab apne ghr me trophy rakh lenge...bura nahi lalega (Trophy is coming home irrespective of who wins. We will keep the trophy one-one at our homes and we won't feel bad)." Arunita Kanjilal had a similar answer. She said, "Whoever wins I will be happy. Whoever wins, it will be the same feeling. Junta has loved us so much.. hope this continues. We are working together, we will work together."