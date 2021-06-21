Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt gets eliminated; angry fans call the show scripted and biased – read tweets

After Anjali Gaikwad, Sawai Bhatt's journey on Indian Idol 12 has finally come to an end. Three contestants namely Mohammad Danish, Nihal Tauro and Sawai Bhatt were in the danger zone. Unfortunately, it was Sawai who had to bid adieu to the singing reality show. However, fans are really not happy about his shocking elimination. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Navya Naveli Nanda relishes her fangirl moment after Sawai Bhatt reposts her video on Instagram
The Sunday's episode of Indian Idol 12 saw the contestants celebrating Father's Day as well as Kalyanji and Anandji special. The episode was graced by Anandji of the popular music composer duo Kalyanji and Anandji and his presence brought back the memories of their evergreen songs from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and even 90s. Also Read - Happy Father's Day: Indian Idol 12 contestant Anjali Gaikwad reveals how she chills with her father who is also her buddy [Exclusive]
While the contestants performed with their full mettle, they also faced the fear of being eliminated from the show. While Pawandeep Rajan was announced as the highest voted contestant, Sawai was shown the exit doors for receiving the least number of votes from the audience. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Viewers BRUTALLY slam judges and contestants for selling 'fake' sob stories – read tweets
Sawai's elimination hasn't gone down well the viewers who have been slamming the show for allegedly being scripted and biased towards Pawandeep. They have been venting out their anger on Twitter. While some felt that Sawai's elimination was unfair, some raised doubts over Pawandeep being the highest voted contestant. Some people also vowed to stop watching the show.
