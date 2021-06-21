Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt gets eliminated; angry fans call the show scripted and biased – read tweets

After Anjali Gaikwad, Sawai Bhatt's journey on Indian Idol 12 has finally come to an end. Three contestants namely Mohammad Danish, Nihal Tauro and Sawai Bhatt were in the danger zone. Unfortunately, it was Sawai who had to bid adieu to the singing reality show. However, fans are really not happy about his shocking elimination. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Navya Naveli Nanda relishes her fangirl moment after Sawai Bhatt reposts her video on Instagram

The Sunday's episode of Indian Idol 12 saw the contestants celebrating Father's Day as well as Kalyanji and Anandji special. The episode was graced by Anandji of the popular music composer duo Kalyanji and Anandji and his presence brought back the memories of their evergreen songs from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and even 90s.

While the contestants performed with their full mettle, they also faced the fear of being eliminated from the show. While Pawandeep Rajan was announced as the highest voted contestant, Sawai was shown the exit doors for receiving the least number of votes from the audience.

Sawai's elimination hasn't gone down well the viewers who have been slamming the show for allegedly being scripted and biased towards Pawandeep. They have been venting out their anger on Twitter. While some felt that Sawai's elimination was unfair, some raised doubts over Pawandeep being the highest voted contestant. Some people also vowed to stop watching the show.

Completely scripted and biased show towards their fvrts..

Stop watching #IndianIdol sawai was in top 2 for constant weeks n suddenly eliminated just to save sanmukha n others.. shame..janta se vote hi q krwate ho when their votes don't mean to u?? — Rohini Yadav (@RohiniY54315826) June 20, 2021

Aapka sara show fix h...Sawai hmesha se top 2 me rha phir bhi aaj use nikal diya gya..agr aapko apni icha se nikalna hota h to viewers ke vote kyu mangte ho....Please support audience #fakeindianidol #SonyTV #HimeshReshammiya #AnuMalik — Nikhil Punia (@NikhilPunia2) June 20, 2021

What the hell is going on indian idol...Sawai bhatt is far better then most of the singers in indian idol show

Indian idol is only for #TRP nothing else !!#SawaiBhatt is out...#IndianIdol #IndianIdol12 — Abhishek Jakhar (@Abhishe44585554) June 20, 2021

#Shanmukha because of you our talented contestant are eliminating do u have shame what are you u giving them ha u were in danger last week now u r safe aise se tu kabhi age nahi jayegi — Pranz (@Pranz_0609) June 20, 2021

Used Sawai for TRPs and popularity.... Now when he is getting maximum votes... U expel him through scheming to save Aditya Narayans sister SMP and Danish...the yelling singers...

Horrible show... Pls change name to Shouting Idol — HappyIndia (@HappyIndia006) June 20, 2021

Total conspiracy to expel sawai from show to save SMP and Danish. Deliberately Pawandeep given lowest points by judges so that option between Pawandeep and Sawai be made whereas these 2 r highest vote getters. Pathetic judges & scripted show full of politics — HappyIndia (@HappyIndia006) June 20, 2021

