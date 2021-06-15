Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt REACTS on being Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's favourite contestant

While Indian Idol 12 has been getting into controversies for showing sob stories of the contestants and overdramatic behaviour of the judges, some of the participants have garnered a huge fanbase and among them is Sawai Bhatt. Apart from the general audience, the singers finds an ardent in 's granddaughter , who often cheers for him on social media. Also Read - Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Salaar and more: 5 updates about Prabhas’ upcoming films that have fans excited

The talented has finally reacted to it as he told SpotBoye, "It is my honour to receive so much love and affection from the granddaughter of Shri Amitabh Bachchan Sir whose name is Ms Navya Nandaji. I am encouraged by her support towards my performances week on week. It definitely heightens my spirit and motivates me to perform better. I am also thankful to Indian Idol 12, a platform that has given me such a wonderful opportunity to showcase my talent and I will try my best to make everyone proud." Also Read - Priyanka Chopra to Samantha Akkineni, Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Craziest things actors have done to prepare for their roles

Apart from Navya Naveli Nanda, Sawai Bhatt has garnered the praise of veteran singer , who had said, "During my childhood, my favorite hobby was watching Kathputli acts (Puppet show) and, I used to spend hours and hours watching them. It is because of this that I feel like I have a personal attachment with Sawai Bhat. The way he has progressed since joining the show has been outstanding. I can proudly say that he is one of Indian Idol’s finest talent of this season." In response, Sawai said, "I truly feel blessed and honored with the word Uditji has said. To get so much love and acknowledgement from industry veterans is such a motivation. It is my honor to perform in front of such legends and I am thankful to everyone who gave me this opportunity and to be part of this show."