Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt shares emotional note; claims he is unable to get audience support because of his fake IDs on social media

Sawai Bhatt was eliminated from Indian Idol 12 for receiving the least number of votes from the audience. While Pawandeep Rajan was announced as the highest voted contestant, Sawai was shown the exit doors. Fans were unhappy about his shocking elimination and vented out their anger on social media. And now Sawai has claimed that he is unable to get audience support because of lots of fake IDs that exist by his name on social media. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: After getting eliminated, Sawai Bhatt receives a winner's welcome in his hometown – view pics

Sharing an emotional note, Sawai thanked Indian Idol 12 for giving him immense name and fame. He also expressed his gratitude towards the audience who voted for him throughout his journey on the show. However, Sawai also said that his fake IDs on social media are blocking potential support from the audience. He urged them to keep standing beside him in his journey outside Indian Idol 12. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Are the makers not eliminating Pawandeep Rajan or Arunita Kanjilal due to their 'love angle'? Vote now

"Hello ji Namaskar main aapka Sawai Bhatt. Doston, aap mujhe itna support karte hain aur mujhe kitna pyar karte hain, to aap sab log ka shukar guzar hun. Bas doston yahi kehna chahunga ki Indian Idol ne mujhe bahut kuch diya hai, itna bada naam diya hai mujhe aur aap logon se itna pyar mila hai aashirwad mila hai. Bas mera yahi kehna hai ki mere naam se bahut log fake ID banaa rakhe hain aur mein itna padha likha nahin hun thoda bahut hun. Aap mujhe support kijiye aur mere naam se log kafi bahut galat ID banaa rakhe hain unke naam se unki vajah se mujhe support nahin mil pata aur please mera yahi kehna hai ki aap mujhe support kijiye aur hamesha apna aashirwad banaye rakhe mere upar. Main bahut emotional hu kyunki yahan per aane ke bad logon ka pyar milega. Mujhe yeh sab pata nahin tha ki Rajasthan mein kitna log mujhe support karte hain. Veh mere yahan par aate hi mera aisa welcome karenge mujhe pata nahin tha aap mujhe itna support karte hain bahut bahut dhanyvad aapka," Sawai wrote on Instagram. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Will Pawandeep Rajan be eliminated next after Sawai Bhatt? Here's what fans of the show are predicting

Sawai Bhatt had been entertaining fans with his splendid performances on Indian Idol 12. From sweeping the judges , and off their feet with his vocal range to earning praises from music masetros, the wonder boy hailing from a small village Gachhipura in the Nagaur District of Rajasthan proved his potential.

Before participating in Indian Idol 12, Sawai along with his father used to do puppet shows to earn for a living. But he always had interest in singing since his father was also a singer. He used to sing folklores and traditional Rajasthani stories during his puppet shows. Though he had a troubled financial background, Sawai didn't let it affect his dream of becoming a singer.

Sawai had auditioned for Indian Idol 10 and stunned everyone with his singing skills. However, he couldn't last long in the competition. And on Indian Idol 12 too, his journey remained short-lived.