Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohd. Danish or Ashish Kulkarni – who should eliminated this week? Vote now

Well, it's getting really tough now as we are down to the final 8 on Indian Idol 12. The contestants who are nominated for elimination are Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohd. Danish and Ashish Kulkarni. We thought of asking fans who they think should be eliminated this week. You can vote right here.

Of the remaining contestants, Sayli Kamble is one of the favourites to win. A few weeks ago, when Anjali Gaikwad was eliminated there was a huge furore as fans felt Shanmukhapriya should have been eliminated. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Anjali Gaikwad reacted and said, "I don't think Shanmukhapriya should have been eliminated and not me. Everyone is perfect in their own place and everyone is working hard to prove their singing and move forward. Shanmukha is one of them and she works hard and I have seen it. She does yodeling and it takes a lot of hard work to do it. She sings really well and we both respect each other a lot. Talking about my elimination, somewhere votes did not come. On a positive note, I feel this is the start and I have a lot to do in the future. Now only I am getting so much of love and blessings, I am sure that will happen in the future as well. I wish people keep supporting me in the same way."

Anjali added that she was disappointed to be eliminated a few weeks before the finale. She said, "I wasn't disappointed. It is the format of the show that someone has to leave and this week I was eliminated. Even my father said that there is a lot to do and a bright future ahead. So yes, I was a bit disappointed but I brought back confidence and positivity in me. I told myself that I have to work hard and introduce classical singing to the world. I have to do shows all over India and even outside India."