Indian Idol 12: Sona Mohapatra tags Smriti Irani as she calls Anu Malik's presence on the show as 'India's Shame'

Indian Idol 12 has seen the return of Anu Malik as a judge. As we know, he was removed after a number of woman accused him in the #MeToo movement alleging that he had behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner. However, he is back despite some people calling out Sony TV on their decision to bring back the tainted music composer. Now, Sona Mohapatra has tweeted that how it is India's shame that Anu Malik is still on the seat. She even tagged Smriti Irani who is the minister of Information and Broadcasting. She tweeted that how women filed cases on him in the National Commission Of Women. Sona Mohapatra said that legal cases are pending on him.

Many women called him out not only publicly but also reached out to the @NCWIndia & chairman legally. The woman in this article took up matters formally too from South Africa, ??, was ignored. That this guy sits on a judge’s seat on National TV is #India’s shame. @smritiirani ?? https://t.co/t6sliPTVOC pic.twitter.com/Aw6a2qplR3 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) June 28, 2021

Sona Mohapatra is at the forefront of the #MeToo movement. She also called the show, Indian Idol 12 Trash a couple of days back.

It seems the case against him was closed in January 2020. The chairperson of the NCW, Rekha Sharma was quoted as saying, "Responding to a complaint, we wrote to the complainant. She said she was travelling and whenever she returns, she will visit us. We waited for around 45 days. We had also asked for some documents, but after that she never responded. The complainant had informed us that there are more women who have complaints against Anu Malik and we told her that they can also file a complaint with us but none of them have responded yet. This is not a permanent closure of the case. If the complainant comes forward or brings more evidence or submits any kind of document, we can reopen it."