Indian Idol 12: The GRAND FINALE episode to air on THIS date? – here’s what we know

Indian Idol 12 is getting a lot of love from the audience. The show began in November 2020 and is still going on. Along with this fame and popularity, negativity has also come along with the show. The controversies, fake love angles and other distractions have made Indian Idol 12 a disaster for some. This season of the show is the longest running one. And fans are eagerly waiting to know who would be the winner of this hit season. As per reports in Tellychakkar, Indian Idol 12 is apparently going to air its finale episode on 15th August. There is no official confirmation on the same. Yay! We will finally get the most awaited result of Indian Idol 12 soon.

Earlier, in an interview with Spotboye, Aditya Narayan shared that the current season of Indian Idol is about to end and they are in the last four weeks of the show. The singer shared that they want to end the show with love and positivity. Aditya Narayan was asked about the plans for the grand finale. Aditya Narayan said, "Well, as of now we are just glad to be back in Mumbai. Of course, it comes with its own set of limitations and restrictions but we are planning a huge finale befitting the level of talent seen and heard this season. Having all the judges back for the finale will be great along with esteemed members of the music and film fraternity."

Recently, the judges of the show have accused of giving doctored judgement on the show. Aditya reacted to accusations of 'fudged' judgement on the show. Aditya Narayan assured that there is no pressure on the judges to praise anyone. Well, Indian Idol 12 was surely a complete package that included popularity, negativity and lots of entertainment.