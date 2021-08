Indian Idol 12 winner: Throwback to Pawandeep Rajan's audition which left the judges mesmerised – watch video

A few minutes we got the winner of Indian Idol 12 in the form of Pawandeep Rajan, who took home the gorgeous, Rs 25 lakh and a super cool car. While we have seem some memorable performances of the crooner from Uttarakhand, we take you back to his first audition for the show, where he crooned Shayad from and starrer , which left judges , and completely mesmerised. Well, here's that amazing video... Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner: Not just the trophy and Rs 25 lakh cash prize, Pawandeep Rajan also wins a swanky new car