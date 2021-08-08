Indian Idol 12 Twitter reactions: Netizens debate on who will be the winner; Pawandeep Rajan, Anrunita Kanjilal seem to be taking the lead

Surprise! Instead of top five finalists, Indian Idol 12 has top six finalists. As we are just a week away from the grand finale, it got revealed that all the six contestants are going to be a part of the grand finale as no elimination took place today. While fans have a mixed reaction on this, there seems to be a war between Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal, as their fans want them to win the show. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar shares with Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya and others why Kajol made him yell at her on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

@arunitaa12 Winner of Indian Idol 12 Trophy.... No one else can come close to her singing ... — Manoj (@bhawnanimanoj) August 8, 2021

I pray anurita kajilwala win the Indian idol season 12....

She is an amazing upcoming fire singer of industry...#karanjohar invited in dharma production for upcoming new songs...

Nd she is the rani (queen) of the surh...

To great nd amazed to have this talented singer...

❤️✨? pic.twitter.com/k6zDBE6bKB — Zia_khan (@Ziakhan37613252) August 8, 2021

Most of us have already taken Pawandeep Rajan as the winner of Indian Idol 12. ?❤️✨?#pawandeep_rajan #indian_idol_12 #winner #Season12 — mechanicaltorpedo (@mechanicaltorp1) August 8, 2021

Pawandeep you won’t be a rockstar you will be a Legend — Mussarat syed (@Mussaratsyed2) August 8, 2021

Arunita is the best singer and pawan is best musician — Vishnu Jadon (@VishnuJ61961113) August 8, 2021

Too good Arunita. For me u r the winner and rightly said Suroon ki rani — Raji (@Raji131126) August 8, 2021

Apart from Pawandeep and Arunita, Shanmukhapriya, Mohammed Danish, Sayali Kamble, and Nihal Tauro are also in the race to win the trophy. Quite a few fans are supporting Mohammed Danish too.

Superstar Rockstar Mohd Danish. Upcoming legend of music industry. Best singer in Indian Idol history ever.. Indian Idol is lucky to have Mohd Danish. @idolDanish you are gem ... Hats off to your singing.

Winner winner winner Mohd Danish #idoldanish #mohddanish — Danshians_Annaya Khan (@annayakhan271) August 8, 2021

Amazing amazing amazing performance by Danish today.He just proved it once again that his singing talent has no limits. @idoldanish #idoldanish #indianidol #indianidol2021 — Mina (@Mina54266402) August 8, 2021

Who is the actual winner of Indian Idol 12, we'll only get to know on August 15.