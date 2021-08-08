Indian Idol 12 Twitter reactions: Netizens debate on who will be the winner; Pawandeep Rajan, Anrunita Kanjilal seem to be taking the lead

Surprise! Instead of top five finalists, Indian Idol 12 has top six finalists. As we are just a week away from the grand finale, it got revealed that all the six contestants are going to be a part of the grand finale as no elimination took place today. While fans have a mixed reaction on this, there seems to be a war between Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal, as their fans want them to win the show. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar shares with Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya and others why Kajol made him yell at her on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Apart from Pawandeep and Arunita, Shanmukhapriya, Mohammed Danish, Sayali Kamble, and Nihal Tauro are also in the race to win the trophy. Quite a few fans are supporting Mohammed Danish too. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Kiara Advani calls Sidharth Malhotra one of her ‘closest friends’ sparking break-up rumours; Kareena Kapoor REFUSES to reveal the face of her second son Jeh
Who is the actual winner of Indian Idol 12, we'll only get to know on August 15. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Fans appreciate Pawandeep Rajan for not putting his hand around Arunita Kanjilal's waist while dancing with her on stage
