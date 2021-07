While Shanmukhapriya has received criticism and backlash in the previous episodes of Indian Idol 12 for spoiling iconic songs, fans have praised the singer for her latest performance, where she crooned the peppy track Disco Station featuring veteran actress Reena Roy. Apart from calling it one of her best performances, netizen compared her to and . Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Indian Idol 12: From Reena Roy comparing Nihal Tauro and Pawandeep Rajan to Kamal Haasan and Mehdi Haasan to calling Jeetendra more punctual than Amitabh Bachchan – here are show’s top 5 moments

In reena roy episode, Shanmukhapriya elevated disco station song with kazoo instrument. This is proof of SMP's talent. Eventhough she got best performance award but why such a simple song and only one song.Give equal opportunities to everyone.#ShanmukhaPriya #IndianIdol #SonyTV — Rajanikumar (@Rajanik08745574) July 24, 2021

#Indianidol2021 Today's performance by #ShanmukhaPriya is one of the best performance she ever given. #ShanmukhaPriya proved herself that she can sing any type of song easily @SonyTV #indianidol12 — SRINIVAS A (@srinivas_a) July 24, 2021

#SMP #ShanmukhaPriya बच्चे, i have loved you from the very begining of #indianidol12

You are great my sonny, but take care, never be arrogant.

You are not, i know, but your body language is saying so. Also take your songs carefully

Iconic Disco Station was not up to its mark — HarishIV (@HKChandnani) July 24, 2021

#Indianidol2021 Today's performance by #ShanmukhaPriya is one of the best performance she ever given. #ShanmukhaPriya proved herself that she can sing any type of song easily @SonyTV #indianidol12 — SRINIVAS A (@srinivas_a) July 24, 2021

If #ShanmukhaPriya sings songs as they are without postmortem in the name western touch, she simply the best of all. Lovely singing today. Wow?????Show maker, Pls let her sing as songs are made. #IndianIdol2021 — Mahadev Kulkarni (@Dev_Kul) July 24, 2021

If #ShanmukhaPriya is in there then the concert level will be definitely high coz she is like Shakira & Justin Bieber & every one knows that what is Shakira and Justin Bieber do on stage !! And SMP has the power she already do a concert with and she's stage Queen ? — Arshän Khän | TeamRD ? || TANDOOR OUT NOW (@Khabri_Arshan_) July 24, 2021

her talent, hardworking, dedication shines on the stage, she is so perfect all the time. thts wy she is special than others. A STAR ! SMP??#shanmukhapriya #indianidol #indianidol2021 @ShanmukhapriyaO @SonyTV — i m Nrusingh ? (@iNrusingh) July 23, 2021

A talent acknowledged by another Talent. such a beautiful moment and one of the best moments in #indianidol2021. Please @SonyTV telecast this all the sweet moments made by @OmungKumar sir . SMP you rocks! @ShanmukhapriyaO #ShanmukhaPriya #indianidol #indianidol2021 https://t.co/JTR3rITo0o — i m Nrusingh ? (@iNrusingh) July 23, 2021

In tomorrow's episode, we will SMP crooning the evergreen track of composer Bappi Lahiri, which will garner praises from the judges. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Reena Roy compliments Shanmukhapriya's singing; says 'Purani Reena Roy ki jhalak nazar aayi' – watch video