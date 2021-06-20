Indian Idol 12: Viewers BRUTALLY slam judges and contestants for selling 'fake' sob stories – read tweets

Indian Idol 12 has once again been brutally slammed by the viewers for constantly selling fake sob stories of the contestants. People have been venting out their anger and disappointment over the Saturday's episode of the singing reality show on Twitter. Many users felt that the makers have lost the original plot and gradually following the footsteps of a daily soap opera. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Himesh Reshammiya to launch Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal together in his new album Moods with Melodies
June 20, 2021 marks the third Sunday of June to celebrated the immense contribution of fathers to the upbringing of children. All the contestants were accompanied by their fathers on Father's Day special episode. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir also played a vital part in the episode wherein he was seen delivering a monologue on stage before every performance. The judges including Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik were seen getting overwhelmed with emotions as they witnessed every contestant's performance and heard stories about their respective fathers. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Sonu Kakkar drapes Arunita Kanjilal with THIS special piece of clothing after her performance – view pics
However, the viewers were really not pleased with the sob stories of the contestants and the judges shedding tears throughout the episode. They didn't mince any words while criticising the show and slamming the makers for overdoing drama and selling sob stories on the show. They also shared memes to express their anger and disappointment with the show. Take a look. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's BTS pictures give #BFFGoals
