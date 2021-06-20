Indian Idol 12: Viewers BRUTALLY slam judges and contestants for selling 'fake' sob stories – read tweets

Indian Idol 12 has once again been brutally slammed by the viewers for constantly selling fake sob stories of the contestants. People have been venting out their anger and disappointment over the Saturday's episode of the singing reality show on Twitter. Many users felt that the makers have lost the original plot and gradually following the footsteps of a daily soap opera. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Himesh Reshammiya to launch Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal together in his new album Moods with Melodies

June 20, 2021 marks the third Sunday of June to celebrated the immense contribution of fathers to the upbringing of children. All the contestants were accompanied by their fathers on Father's Day special episode. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir also played a vital part in the episode wherein he was seen delivering a monologue on stage before every performance. The judges including , and were seen getting overwhelmed with emotions as they witnessed every contestant's performance and heard stories about their respective fathers. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Sonu Kakkar drapes Arunita Kanjilal with THIS special piece of clothing after her performance – view pics

However, the viewers were really not pleased with the sob stories of the contestants and the judges shedding tears throughout the episode. They didn't mince any words while criticising the show and slamming the makers for overdoing drama and selling sob stories on the show. They also shared memes to express their anger and disappointment with the show. Take a look. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's BTS pictures give #BFFGoals

#IndianIdol audition

Contestant- from last one week I'm eating lauki ki sabji....

Judges:- pic.twitter.com/ezkV35VMD2 — Aksha (@Aksha95594576) June 19, 2021

#IndianIdol12 is one of the Best (Worst Quality of Drama & full of shitty acts which has least to do with Singing Quality) Singing Reality Shows, India ?? have ever Produced.!????? Hope #IndianIdol #IndianIdol2020 ends soon.@SonyTV Spare audience 4 God's Sake.!????? pic.twitter.com/eMfSCOVDC3 — Sandy (@sandyluvs4ever) June 19, 2021

Keya #IndianIdol daily soap ban gaya hai???

Fake drama dikha dikha kar khicha ja raha hai???

Talent ki kadar kaha hai abb iss show mein?

Sirf fake stories, family backgrounds

Dikhai ja ra hain? Real singers ki kami padd gaya hai keya , kisi ko bhi judge bana deta hain??? — Sᘜ☬ (@shuvaghosh) June 19, 2021

This reality show Looks like a comedy Show.

Fake judges

Fake emotional card

Fake Participants Family background. Fake stories

Fake Promises

And last Fake Show.. #IndianIdol — ?? Anurag Bansal (@_Pharmacopeia) June 19, 2021

Reality of Indian Idol in one picture #IndianIdol pic.twitter.com/YsdNS4S2uX — ANKUSH (@Memer_world01) June 19, 2021

#IndianIdol 15 minutes into the show. Literally me pic.twitter.com/g7hEbh20zv — Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) June 19, 2021

I don't know How Many seasons have completed #IndianIdol Whenever I see Indian idol ; Most Narrative Stories are often based on their Poverty Meantime, All Judges are melting after hearing the story But No one comes up with local NGOs to help the poor. — The Kingdom Of Humanity (@KingdomHumanity) June 19, 2021

Keep watching this space for more updates on Indian Idol 12.