Indian Idol 12: Viewers call Shanmukhapriya 'PATHETIC' for spoiling Helen's iconic song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu

Indian Idol 12 has received a lot of positive as well as negative comments. While they have many followers, there are many who hate this season. The show has been called out for fake content, melodrama and unfair eliminations. Also, this season while Pawandeep Rajan got all the love, it is Shanmukhapriya who is facing a lot of criticism. She is known for her variations and yodelling. She also sings in a very high-pitched voice. Fans are very upset and expressed their annoyance at her now repetitive style of singing. They trolled her and even said that she should be removed from the show. Every week the girl goes through such comments and even this week she has to face criticism. It was just yesterday when Javed Akhtar motivated her to take these trolls in a positive way and today she is being slammed again. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: 'Well done Arunita,' viewers are all praise for Arunita Kanjilal singing a freshly written and composed song by Javed Akhtar and Anu Malik
In today's episode, she sang, Helen's iconic song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu and gave that song a remix and styled it in her own way. However, fans have not liked it and have again slammed her for spoiling the song. They have called her a pathetic singer and want her to be removed. Fans have not liked the way she has giving her touch to the song and killed the song's originality. Take a look at the tweets: Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Not Pawandeep Rajan or Arunita Kanjilal, but THIS contestant to win the singing reality show?
Well, Shanmukhapriya is surely facing a lot of negativity this season. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: From Shanmukhapriya crushing on Javed Akhtar to Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal waltzing on stage – 5 MAJOR aspects to watch out for in the upcoming episode
