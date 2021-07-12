Indian Idol 12: Was Ashish Kulkarni's elimination over Shanmukhapriya UNFAIR? Vote now

Ashish Kulkarni had been entertaining fans with his energetic performances on Indian Idol 12. He has often left the judges , and speechless with his versatility. He carved his palace into the Top 7 until he was eliminated on Sunday's Special episode of Indian Idol 12. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Ashish Kulkarni gets eliminated over Shanmukhapriya; angry fans call it the 'worst decision ever' – view tweets

Ashish was among the bottom two contestants when the elimination process took place. He shared the danger spot with Shanmukhapriya. However, it was Ashish who had to say goodbye after giving an energetic performance on the song Dil Dena Khel Hai Dildaar Ka. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro or Ashish Kulkarni – who do you think will get eliminated tonight? Vote now

Viewers have been slamming the makers for eliminating Ashish over Shanmukhapriya who was also in the danger zone. From losing their faith to calling the show highly scripted, angry fans showed no mercy in slamming the makers of Indian Idol 12. Some even demanded to bring Ashish back as they felt he deserved to be in the Top 3. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya compares herself to Michael Jackson, Ashish Kulkarni’s reaction to ‘scripted’ rumours and more – here’s how the contestants tackled the show’s controversies

While Indian Idol 12 has already waved goodbye to Ashish, we decided to conduct a poll to determine what the majority of the audience thinks about his elimination over Shanmukhapriya.

Cast your vote below:

In 2008, Ashish had participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs on Zee Marathi. In 2017, he released his first original song Pehra which got immense love from the audience on YouTube and other digital audio streaming platforms. He also received much appreciation for his another original song Sauda which is successfully streaming on Spotify.