Indian Idol 12: 'Well done Arunita,' viewers are all praise for Arunita Kanjilal singing a freshly written and composed song by Javed Akhtar and Anu Malik

Indian Idol 12 has been very popular and is getting good TRPs. This season of the singing reality show has gained a lot of praise and people are loving the show. None of the previous seasons received so much popularity. However, along with popularity negativity has also come along for the unnecessary drama they have been creating in the show. People have named this show as a boring TV serial as well. The contestants also had to face a lot of trolling and online negative comments. However, the talent of these contestants have somewhere made us all love the show. In today, episode, we saw Javed Akhtar as the special guest and the contestants were singing the songs written by him. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Not Pawandeep Rajan or Arunita Kanjilal, but THIS contestant to win the singing reality show?
Arunita Kanjilal sung Tere Liye song from Veer Zara and Javed Akhtar could not stop praising her. He also decided to take a test and asked Arunita to sing a fresh song. Javed Akhtar wrote a beautiful song for her and Anu Malik composed it on the spot. Arunita Kanjilal was made to sing the song and she passed this test. She did it well and everyone praised her for the song. Even Javed Akhtar praised her and Anu Malik said that she has all the qualities of a playback singer. Now, netizens are also praising her on Twitter. They have loved her singing and want her to win Indian Idol 12. Take a look at the tweets: Also Read - Indian Idol 12: From Shanmukhapriya crushing on Javed Akhtar to Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal waltzing on stage – 5 MAJOR aspects to watch out for in the upcoming episode
Well, she was just brilliant in the episode! Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya and others get vaccinated – view pics
