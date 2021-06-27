Indian Idol 12: 'Well done Arunita,' viewers are all praise for Arunita Kanjilal singing a freshly written and composed song by Javed Akhtar and Anu Malik

Indian Idol 12 has been very popular and is getting good TRPs. This season of the singing reality show has gained a lot of praise and people are loving the show. None of the previous seasons received so much popularity. However, along with popularity negativity has also come along for the unnecessary drama they have been creating in the show. People have named this show as a boring TV serial as well. The contestants also had to face a lot of trolling and online negative comments. However, the talent of these contestants have somewhere made us all love the show. In today, episode, we saw Javed Akhtar as the special guest and the contestants were singing the songs written by him. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Not Pawandeep Rajan or Arunita Kanjilal, but THIS contestant to win the singing reality show?

Arunita Kanjilal sung Tere Liye song from Veer Zara and Javed Akhtar could not stop praising her. He also decided to take a test and asked Arunita to sing a fresh song. Javed Akhtar wrote a beautiful song for her and Anu Malik composed it on the spot. Arunita Kanjilal was made to sing the song and she passed this test. She did it well and everyone praised her for the song. Even Javed Akhtar praised her and Anu Malik said that she has all the qualities of a playback singer. Now, netizens are also praising her on Twitter. They have loved her singing and want her to win Indian Idol 12. Take a look at the tweets:

Well done Arunita!We could sense her anxiety when told to sing a freshly written and composed song within minutes.She rendered it beautifully in her mellifluous voice and with so much confidence.Feel proud of you.God bless you,Arunita.#IndianIdol2021 #arunitakanjilal #IndianIdol — Dr Suhas Naik (@Dr_SuhasNaik) June 26, 2021

All hail the queen #ArunitaKanjilal — Swaty (@Swaty82850916) June 26, 2021

Brilliant episode of #IndianIdol2020 with celebrated lyricist #JavedAkhtarSpecial and with some of his soulful compositions. Also the extempore composition written by him and composed by #AnuMalik rendered by #arunitakanjilal — Blockbustercinemaa (@cinemaabytez) June 26, 2021

Arunita always give her best whenever she perform . She doesn’t care about other thing and deliver. Today also she was outstanding…??#IndianIdol

#arunitakanjilal — Rani Mukerji FanClub (@Rani_Mukerji_FC) June 26, 2021

Arunita nailed the new composition done by Javed Akhtar and Anu Malik..it sounds so melodic…#IndianIdol #arunitakanjilal https://t.co/DUzp2vkedy — Rani Mukerji FanClub (@Rani_Mukerji_FC) June 26, 2021

Witnessed something never done b4 in #IndianIdol12 today truly matterclass by all means. @Javedakhtarjadu Saab wrote few lines #Annumalik composed it n #arunitakanjilal sung it beautifully this all happened spontaneously!! Truly amazing ???? — AKA Dharam ? (@dsmakwana) June 26, 2021

#Indianidol.

Amazingly sang by Arunita Kanjilal.

And what superbly written by Javed Akhtar Sahab and composed by Anu Malik..

The most Unforgettable moment of this season's Indian Idol.#ArunitaKanjilal #indianidol #IndianIdol2020 #indianidol12#arunitakanjilal pic.twitter.com/Jn6PT8kGFz — Sandeep Surajbansi (@IMSANDY2311) June 26, 2021

This girl has alluring voice? Very calm & composed personality, sweet, innocent, down to earth girl..

Arunita you are a doll? The way you sang today "tere liye" & new lyrics song you are a magician? Go rule the world?You deserve trophy?#ArunitaKanjilal #IndianIdol2021 pic.twitter.com/n28qJpwEkL — Suchita Sharma (@ArunaSuchita) June 26, 2021

#IndianIdol2021 queen #arunitakanjilal absolutely nailed the toughest test for her yet! — Prateek Shrivastava (@pratbrat) June 26, 2021

Well, she was just brilliant in the episode!