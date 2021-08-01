Indian Idol 12: Who do you want to see in Top 5 among Pawandeep, Arunita, Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal and Sayli? Vote now

Indian Idol 12 is just a couple of weeks away from its grand finale and it has already got its top 6 contestants in the form of Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble and Mohammad Danish. And since this has been the longest running season of Indian Idol, the makers have decided to host a historic finale which will air from 12 O'clock in the noon till 12 O'clock in the night on August 15.

The Saturday's Raj Kapoor Special episode saw one of the finest performances from the contestants and floored veteran actor with their singing skills. The judges were blown away seeing the unmatched talent on stage before the finale.

While all the contestants are hoping to crack the top spot and lift the winner's trophy, we have decided to conduct a poll to determine who among the top 6 contestants the audience want to see move ahead in the finale. Will it be Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble or Mohammad Danish?

Cast your vote below:

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Indian Idol 12.