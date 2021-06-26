Indian Idol 12: Who is your all-time favourite judge on the show? Vote Now

Indian Idol 12 has been the topic of conversation on social media. While the show has some good singers, viewers are upset seeing the excessive melodramatic content of the reality show. They have even called out the judges. There is a constant demand to replace the current panel with a better one. The show is in its 12th season now. Let us know who is your most favourite Indian Idol judge ever... Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya and others get vaccinated – view pics

Anu Malik

He is by far, the most talked-about, controversial and long-standing judge of the singing reality show. After the #MeToo scandal, Anu Malik was removed but reinstated after he got a clearance from the NCW.

Farah Khan

She has been part of three seasons of the show. The lady was brought on board to see how good the singers were as stage performers. Farah Khan has supported many talented people on the show. She is one of the most loved judges.

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam is one of India's most loved singers. He is also a very honest person. The singer never minced his words when it came to the performances. Fans loved his straight talk.

Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan whose powerful vocals have created some memorable songs in Bollywood was a judge in two seasons. This time, she revealed that she quit as she was not fond of praising contestants just for the heck of it.

Salim Merchant

Musician and singer Salim Merchant was a part of the judging panel too. His presence made the show a chirpy one. Salim is known for his excellent music taste and encouraged the right talent.

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar has made maximum news as an Indian Idol judge in recent years. Whether it is shedding buckets of tears or financially helping out the contestants, she has added life to the show. Everyone will remember the marriage stunt of Aditya Narayan and her.

Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani is also a much-loved judge on the show. People like the fact that he is supportive, encouraging but honest. Now, he is away and people are sorely missing him.

Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiya has just launched a song with the hottest favourites of Indian Idol 12, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. He has a huge fan following too.

So, take our poll and let us know which judge is your all-time favourite on the show?