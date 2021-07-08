Indian Idol 12: Will Mohd Danish or Shanmukhapriya get eliminated next week?

Despite garnering several controversies over showing fake love angles and emotional stories, Indian Idol 12 has continued to be among audience's favourites, thanks to the bunch of talents, who are impressing us with amazing singing skills. Well, we saw the last elimination in the form of Sawai Bhatt, which shocked the audience and netizens, who later bashed the makers on social media by calling it an unfair eviction. Before nearing to the finale, we will witness a few more eliminations, which again will create controversy around the show. Also Read - From Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal to Jasleen Matharu-Anup Jalota: These contestants and judges used fake love angles to garner TRPs

Since every contestant from the show has garnered its own loyal fanbase across the country, we conducted a poll recently to who are the contestants, whom audience want to see in the top 4. In the poll result, we saw audience giving maximum votes to Pawandeep Rajan, Ashish Kulkarni, Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble, thus hinting that they want to see these singers in the top 4. On the other hand, Mohd Danish and Shanmukapriya received less votes, which makes us wonder if one out of these two contestants might get eliminated and go home with disappointment. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal singing 'Saathi re bhool na jana...' wins the hearts of the audience – view tweets

Interestingly, Mohd Danish and Shanmukapriya have been facing a lot of criticism from fans on social media, who often say that 'they shout instead of singing' and bash them for spoiling the iconic songs of the popular singers. Talking about the singing reality show, it is judged by , and with entertaining us with his hosting skills. Though from past few months, we saw and judging the show in the place of Vishal and Neha. Anu Malik was earlier removed from the past seasons after several women accused him in the #MeToo movement.

